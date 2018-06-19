Woman Charged with Felony Child Neglect

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha woman faces felony child neglect charges. 52 year old Rasa Johnson was arrested after police made a welfare check on Johnson and her two year old grandson, who is in her custody. When police entered her apartment on 32nd avenue and 85th street in Kenosha on Saturday, they found the child wearing a diaper that had not been changed for at least two days, causing the toddler to develop a rash and a severe sore on his leg.

The boy reportedly asked officers for water repeatedly and he was treated for dehydration at a local hospital. Officers say Johnson was seemingly unaware of her surroundings when they found her, and was allegedly intoxicated. She is in the Kenosha County jail, and is being held on 15-hundred dollars bond.