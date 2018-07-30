Woman Dead After Gurnee Area Crash

Vander Tuuk 7-30-18

(Third Lake, IL) A woman is dead after a crash near the Gurnee area. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon on Route 45, north of Washington Street when a vehicle being driven by a juvenile male, crossed the center line, hitting head on with a vehicle driven by a 70-year-old Grayslake woman. Both involved drivers were sent to the hospital, where the female victim later died. The male juvenile driver suffered from non life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear at this point why the driver of the first car crossed the center line…the incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.