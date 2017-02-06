Woman dies in Bristol Crash, Officer Injured

A Bristol woman is dead after a head on Sunday crash that sent another person to the hospital. Two cars collided on Antioch Road around 6:45 PM. The driver of one car, 30 year old Jennifer Ginter, was pronounced dead at the scene. A person in a second vehicle, 20 year old Ann Zavodny of Trevor, was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. While investigators where on the scene a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy had his foot run over by an alleged drunk driver. That person, 65 year old Randy Eppers, was given a fourth offense OWI.