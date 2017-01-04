Woman Facing Child Neglect/Animal Abuse Charges

A woman is facing child neglect allegations — along with animal abuse charges — for allegedly keeping her five children living in deplorable conditions, then moving away and leaving three dogs inside the house. 34-year-old Tabitha Ruiz, formerly of Kenosha, made her initial court appearance on Tuesday. She is facing five counts of child neglect along with three counts of animal abuse. According to police, the suspect’s five children, ages 14, 13, 10 and 7-year-old twins, had been living with her in a Kenosha house in terrible conditions. The family left the home in October, moving to Chippewa Falls, but police say she left three dogs behind. Bond was set yesterday at $3,500 cash, and Ruiz was barred from owning animals while on bond. According to court statements, the children are in the care of a family friend.

