Woman Facing Homicide Tries to Escape

A Twin Lakes woman who tried to escape policy custody could spend an additional 12 years in prison. 30-year-old Elizabeth Cooper was already facing a first-degree reckless homicide charge for the July death of 31-year-old Christopher Stachura of Trevor. On Friday, she was hit with five new charges after she tried to bolt from the Kenosha County Courthouse, injuring a deputy in the process. The victim in Cooper’s homicide charge, Stachura, was found dead of a heroin overdose in a Salem garage. Cooper is accused of selling the drugs that killed him. After being handcuffed (at her pre-trial court hearing) on Thursday, Cooper tried to break free, injuring a deputy in the scuffle. She is now facing additional charges of escape, causing injury and felony bail jumping, those charges together carrying a possible penalty of 12 years in prison. She is now behind bars on a 100-thousand-dollar cash bond.