Woman Held After Allegedly Making Threats With Knife

A 29-year-old Kenosha woman is in custody after reportedly threatening to harm people in her residence with a knife Thursday evening. According to Kenosha Police, Miesha Keener threw a knife in the direction of one person at a home in the 4300 block of Fifth Avenue. When Kenosha Police tried to question and search her for weapons, Keener began screaming and resisting. When placed in a squad car, she began to kick at windows and call officers demeaning names. She is now facing charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, along with four misdemeanor charges. A preliminary hearing is set for January 27th.