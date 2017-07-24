Woman Injured in Hit and Run Crash

A woman suffered a severe head injury after her and another woman were hit by a runaway driver. The hit and run incident happened around 1 AM Saturday morning on Williams Road in Genoa City. The mother and daughter were leaving Country Thunder. Police are on the lookout for the driver who hit the two. The second woman who was hit and was released from the hospital with minor injuries. The woman with the severe injury was transferred to a Madison hospital. If you have any information on the incident, contact Genoa City police.