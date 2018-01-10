Woman makes First Court Appearance, Convicted Sex Offender Sentenced

The Kenosha woman accused of repeatedly running over another woman with her car made her first court appearance this week. 23 year old Nieama Hunter is charged with first degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon and hit and run causing injury. She was given 25-thousand dollars bond for the December 17th incident. In a another case 52 year old John Angelici was sentenced to 26 years in prison after he was convicted of first degree sexual assault and repeated sexual assault of a child last year. He also must serve 10 years of extended supervision and register as a sex offender. He was found guilty of abusing two members of the same family nearly two decades apart.