Woman May Face Charges in Infant Death

Charges are pending against a 29 year old Kenosha woman whose 9 month old daughter died over the weekend. The child was brought to Kenosha Medical Center early Saturday morning and staff later reported to police that the girl appeared lifeless and was in need of very urgent care. Police responded to the hospital at around 7 AM and the woman was taken into custody on reckless homicide charges. She was detained for two days and released. Charges are still pending. Autopsy results are incomplete with toxicology testing pending. Two other investigations are underway for two other infant deaths. A one year old child was reported deceased on March 15 and a five month old was discovered dead a day later. Foul play does not appear to be a factor in those cases.