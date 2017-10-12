Woman Shoots Self While Trying to Put Down Dog

A Somers woman suffered an injury after she allegedly tried to put her dog down with her gun. The incident happened early Monday at around 4 AM. According to reports from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department the woman awoke to find her dog with labored breathing, limp, and unable to wake up. She reportedly decided to shoot the dog to put it out of its misery but in the process she allegedly shot herself in the finger. She was reportedly using a .22 caliber pistol and she had apparently her left hand pinkie finger close to the muzzle. She ended up putting down the dog before seeking medical treatment. The woman reportedly told authorities that she couldn’t afford to take the dog to a clinic. The woman was treated at the hospital and then released.