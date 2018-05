KENOSHA, WI–Work on the 22nd avenue reconstruction should begin soon as the Kenosha City Council approved a bid by Stark Pavement Corp, to redo the busy road between 50th and 60th streets.

That stretch is the first of many which the city plans work on this year. New concrete pavement will be used, as well as the addition of new traffic signals and new LED street lights.

The total cost of that portion of the work is over $3.43 million.