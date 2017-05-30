Work on State Budget Continues

Now that the three day holiday weekend is concluded work resumes in Madison on the state budget. Sharp disagreements still remain on issues such as raising property taxes and how the pay for the state’s highway project. And so far, communication between lawmakers and Governor Scott Walker has been lacking.

That’s State Rep Samantha Kerkman who told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that she hopes for a sit down between legislative leaders and the governor soon.

Last week Walker took to twitter to offer input on the budget process, a move that was panned by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.