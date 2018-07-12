Yalowitz Big Again in Win

MADISON, Wis. – Riding the wave of their midseason power surge, the Kenosha Kingfish (20-22) won 8-7 over the Madison Mallards (29-15) on Wednesday night.

One night removed from hitting a season-high six home runs in one game, the Kingfish continued to perform at the plate with two home runs. Jack Yalowitz (Illinois) and Cade Cabbiness (Oklahoma State) had a grand slam and the game-winning home run, respectively.

Yalowitz won Northwoods League Player of the Night on Tuesday and delivered another worthy performance Wednesday. Yalowitz finished the day 3-for-4 with two singles, the grand slam, and a hit-by-pitch. He now leads the team in home runs with four and has improved his batting average to .263 with 16 RBI.

The Yalowitz grand slam in the third inning put the first runs on the board for Kenosha. Following that, Jack Weiller (Virginia) singled home a run in the fifth inning off of Carson Ragsdale.

Down a run in the seventh, the Kingfish loaded the bases on Ragsdale before Will Wagner (Liberty) tied the ballgame by taking a walk. That chased Ragsdale from the game and had Trace Norkus take over against Weiller. Staying alive on two strikes, Weiller was able to draw another walk and force home the lead taking run.

Cabbiness hit his home run in the ninth inning to give Kenosha a two-run cushion going to the bottom half. The run was important as Madison scored a solo home run before being set down.

Jack Zimmerman (Kent State) took over pitching during the sixth inning and eventually got the win. Zimmerman went 2.1 innings giving up no runs and just two hits. He also struck out four. Brent Villasenor (Chicago) was the pitcher he relieved. Villasenor had a good game himself going 2.1 innings and allowing one run on two hits.

Cale Cuddie (UW-Stevens Point) made the start but only lasted into the fourth inning allowing five runs. Josh Serio (UW-Milwaukee) picked up the save with two strikeouts, his eighth save on the year.

The Kingfish continue on the road Thursday, traveling to Battle Creek, Mich. for the second time this season. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. ET

–Scott Preimesberger