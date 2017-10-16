Zelich Gets Another 10 Years Added To Sentence

The former Police Officer who was convicted of killing two women and dumping their bodies will spend additional time in prison. Steven Zelich was already serving long prison terms for the death of 19 year old Jenny Gamez of Oregon in August 2012, and 37 year old Laura Simonson of Minnesota in November of that same year, when a judge on Friday added an additional 10 years to his sentence. Gamez was reportedly killed in Kenosha. The 55 year old was also convicted of keeping the women’s bodies in two suitcases in his car, eventually dumping them along the side of a highway in Walworth County. They were later found by a highway crew. The women died in two separate incidents, both sexual encounters that turned violent. At trial, Zelich said that he did not intend to kill either woman. He’s expected to spend the rest of his life in prison.