Zion Men Arrested For Allegedly Supporting ISIS

Two Zion men are facing federal charges, after allegedly showing their support of ISIS terrorists. Prosecutors say 35-year-old’s Joseph Jones and Edward Schimenti were training with an FBI informant that they believed was heading to the Middle East to join the terrorist organization. The pair, who were also known as Yusuf Abdulhaqq and Abdul Wali, are also accused of furnishing the informant with several cell phones that they believed would be used to detonate explosive devices. The pair were taken into custody in Lake County on Wednesday without incident, and charged with conspiring to knowingly provide and attempting to provide material support and resources to ISIS.

Tim Vander Tuuk reporting.