1 billion in student debt will be canceled for defrauded borrowers under Biden
Roughly 1 billion in student debt for borrowers who were defrauded by their colleges will be cancelled. The Biden administration has reversed a Trump policy that was once very controversial.
73,000 eligible students around the Nation will receive full loan forgiveness. Democrats have been pushing the President to offer broader student loan forgiveness lately. Even though the President believes Congress should be taking care of this.