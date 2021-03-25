1 More Week-Alternate Parking

Soon, you’ll be able to leave your car parked on either side of the street within the city. There is only one more week of Alternate Side Parking for the residents of the city of Kenosha. Next Wednesday is the final day for the cities restrictions.

From the cities official website…

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING

Per City ordinance, alternate side parking regulations are in effect each year from December 1 – March 31, between 1 a.m. – 6 a.m. On odd-calendar dates (example 1st, 3rd, 5th) from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., motorists may park, unless otherwise prohibited, on the side of the street where buildings have an odd-numbered address (example 5101, 4803). On even-calendar dates (example 2nd, 16th, 24th) from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., motorists may park, unless otherwise prohibited, on that side of the street where buildings have an even-numbered address (example 5102, 4804).

When parking a car before midnight, be sure to park on the side required for the following day.

Alternate side parking does not apply to blocks where parking is limited to only one side of the street, or to blocks which have other parking restrictions, which would also be in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. There are two occasions which require parking on the odd-numbered side of the street on consecutive nights. They are December 31 – January 1 and January 31 – February 1.

Motorists who fail to observe these regulations may receive a citation and/or their vehicles may be towed under the direction of the Director of Public Works or their designee.

Click Here for complete Alternate Parking restrictions and guidelines