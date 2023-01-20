10-Million-Dollar Bond Set for Zion Murder Suspect

(Zion, IL) Bond has been set for a man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend in Zion. Michael White is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Jaylen Crump. Prosecutors say White pistol whipped the 20-year-old woman just after midnight Wednesday, and fled before police arrived. About 5 hours later, White is accused of sneaking into a home where Crump went after the initial incident…that’s when he reportedly shot her in a bedroom. The 28-year-old allegedly tried to retreat out a window, but surrendered when confronted by police. White is being held on a 10-million-dollar bond in the Lake County Jail. He’s next due in court on February 15th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-20-23)