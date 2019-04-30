10 Overdoses Reported in Kenosha Recently

KENOSHA, WI—There were 10 overdoses reported in Kenosha over this past weekend. The Kenosha News reports that emergency medical services were called to 10 overdose cases between Thursday and Sunday. All of the people who OD’d survived after being revived by Narcan. The oldest person is 64, the youngest is 29. Most were men.

Kenosha County officials are concerned that a particularly deadly batch of fentanyl or fentanyl laced heroin may be circulating in Kenosha. There have been five confirmed overdose deaths in Kenosha County so far this year, and four of them have involved the opioid pain medication.

The Kenosha County Health Department has handed out over 2,300 Narcan kits in the past two years.