11 Year old Girl Assaulted Near School

KENOSHA, WI–An 11 year old girl was assaulted while she was walking near a Kenosha school. According to Kenosha police, the girl was walking alone near a dark parking lot around Curtis Strange School on the 54-hundred block of 49th avenue last evening.

She was approached by a black male, described as being 18-25 years old, about 5-foot-9, wearing a blue jean jacket, blue jeans, blue hat, dark green or black shirt, and a gold chain.

The man reportedly walked behind the girl and grabbed her causing her to fall to the ground. She kicked the suspect and screamed for help.

The suspect then walked away. If you have any information of the suspect, call Kenosha Police.