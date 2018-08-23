12 Departments Respond to Burlington Fire

BURLINGTON, WI–No one was injured yesterday at a multi-alarm fire in Burlington.17 cement trucks were destroyed in the blaze at Gleason Redi-mix.

Flames broke out yesterday around 5:30 AM. Witnesses told authorities that they heard explosions coming from the fire which may have been the trucks’ fuel combusting.

Two warehouse buildings suffered severe damage as well. Fire crews were able to put out the flames by 9:30 AM. The company says they were able to bring in other equipment and resume operations by yesterday afternoon.

There’s no cost estimate yet for the damage. Emergency response crews from over 12 departments helped at the scene.