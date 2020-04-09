There are now 130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha and one death from complications of the virus. Despite the small increase in Kenosha from Tuesday to Wednesday, it’s not necessarily good news. Kenosha County Health officials say less people are being tested than in previous weeks as scarcity of tests remains a problem. Demographically, among men and women the cases are almost evenly split, with 51% of the positive cases being men. There 42 confirmed cases with people in their 50’s, 26 cases among people in their 40’s, and 20 cases among 30 somethings. Among people in their 20’s and 60’s there are 13 and 15 cases respectively. There are just a handful of confirmed cases among the very young and the elderly.