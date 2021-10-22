14 arrested, charged with large-scale cocaine distribution

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Fourteen people from southeastern Wisconsin have been arrested and charged with selling cocaine and crack cocaine in high volumes.

According to a federal indictment, those charged range in age from 23 to 64 and are from Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee and the Caledonia area. Law enforcement officials say “multiple firearms and controlled substances” were recovered as warrants were executed.

Twelve of the defendants were arrested in Racine, Kenosha and Tennessee during the execution of 18 federal search warrants Wednesday.

Two other defendants were already in custody.

Investigation of the drug operation began in November 2020, according to the Racine Police Department.