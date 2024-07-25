15-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot by Stray Bullet in Round Lake Beach; Investigation Underway

Round Lake Beach, IL (WLIP)–A 15-year-old girl from Round Lake Beach was fatally shot by a stray bullet on Wednesday evening.

Round Lake Beach Police responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Cherokee Drive around 9:10 PM and found the girl with a gunshot wound; she was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Preliminary information indicates that the bullet was fired from outside the home and unintentionally struck the victim.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force and Round Lake Beach Police Detectives are investigating the incident, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office is scheduling an autopsy.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Round Lake Beach Police at 847-546-2127.