16 Year Old Girl Arrested After High Speed Chase

PLEASANT PRAIRIE (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie police arrested a 16 year old girl after a high speed chase that apparently happened early Thursday around 1:30 AM.

Police reports say that it started with a traffic stop on south 39th Avenue in the village when the suspect allegedly slowed down and then sped off at speeds nearing 80 miles per hour.

After circling roads in Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha-and stopping briefly to reportedly toss a firearm from the vehicle-the chase came to an end on 80th Street and 23rd Avenue.

The teen driver apparently failed to negotiate a turn and hit a curb at a high speed, disabling the vehicle. The teen was arrested at the scene for fleeing and for a small amount of cocaine that was found in the vehicle.

Two males-one 22 and the other 18 years old-fled the scene but were apprehended a short time later. They will be charged with obstruction.