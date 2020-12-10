Events
Wake Up Kenosha w/Bill & Pete
17th District Ald. David Bogdala 12/10/20
Dec 10, 2020 @ 10:49am
An update on the Kenosha cabaret ordinance and the uptown project.
https://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Bogdala-12-10.mp3
