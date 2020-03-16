1st Confirmed Case of Coronavirus in Kenosha County

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–There is one confirmed case of Coronavirus in Kenosha County.

The confirmed case is a 59 year old woman with no travel history.

The person is at home and is in self isolation.

The Kenosha County division of health is conducting a contact investigation to see who had close contact with the individual. The fact that the person did not travel is significant. It could means that the person caught the virus though community spread-that is by another infected person in the community.

“We are staffed and ready to handle the disease investigation of this positive case and all future cases,” Dr Jennifer Freiheit of the Kenosha County Division of Health Services said in a statement.. “But we need everyone in Kenosha County to help us by taking this very seriously and to remain home and away from others as much as possible.”