2 Arrested After Alleged Narcotics Manufacturing Bust in Kenosha

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Two people are in custody on narcotics charges after authorities busted an alleged drug house Tuesday.



Federal drug enforcement officials and local law enforcement executed a search warrant on a home near the 3300 block of 26th Ave around 6:30 AM.

The house had apparently been at the center of an investigation into an alleged narcotics manufacturing operation.



Kenosha Police say that the residence was cleared with no injuries.

A 44 year old man and 36 year old woman were arrested. Charges are expected to be filed.