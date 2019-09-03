2 Arrested In Separate I-94 Speeding, OWI Incidents

RACINE, WI—Another day, another report of dangerous driving on I-94 through the Foxconn construction zone.

Two drivers were arrested Sunday morning on the interstate; both were speeding well over the limit and both were allegedly under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The first driver, identified as 41 year old Jose Mendoza of Racine, was allegedly going 110 miles per hour. After he was pulled over officers detected the odor of intoxicants in the vehicle. He reportedly declined to take a field sobriety test. He was already out of jail on bond on a separate OWI charge in Milwaukee.

Less than an hour later a 37 year old Chicago area man, Brian Penn, was allegedly clocked going 81 miles per hour in a 60 MPH zone. Deputies say they detected the smell of burnt marijuana in the car and that Penn allegedly admitted to smoking earlier in the day.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Department says they deployed extra patrols during the holiday weekend.