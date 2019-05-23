2 Arrested on Drug; DUI Charges in Separate Incidents

KENOSHA, WI—A Kenosha man was arrested in Mt Pleasant for drug possession and his 4th OWI.

55 year old Todd Gurtowski was pulled over at around 11 PM Wednesday night on Braun Road near Highway 31.

He allegedly failed a field sobriety test and the search of his vehicle reportedly found a small amount of cocaine.

In a separate case, a Waukegan man was arrested in Kenosha County after a short chase by Mt Pleasant Police just before 1:30 Thursday morning.

Police reports allege that 24 year old Denton Thomas was so high on marijuana when he was pulled over that he thought he was traveling from Waukegan to Kenosha, instead of coming from Mt Pleasant and heading south.

An officer reportedly detected the smell of pot coming from his car.

Both suspects now face several charges.