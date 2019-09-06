2 Charged For Shooting at Kenosha House

KENOSHA, WI—Two Kenosha teens face charges of recklessly endangering safety after allegedly unloading an entire 9 millimeter clip into a Kenosha home.

Police reports say that 18 year old Leonard Taylor and 17 year old Kenneth Byrd shot at a house in the 6800 block of 20th Avenue in late July because they believed a resident of the house stole another firearm from them.

They went to the house and reportedly fired the shots when they couldn’t make contact with anyone who may have been in the home.

Taylor is in jail on 25-thousand dollar bond; Byrd is held on 20-thousand dollar bond.