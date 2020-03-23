2 Injured; One Missing After House Explosion

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—One person is presumed dead, two others are hospitalized after a home explosion Sunday morning. It happened around 12:30 AM near the 7800 block of 30th Avenue.

The explosion destroyed the house. Two people escaped the flames while a man who lived in the basement of the home is presumed dead. The survivors were transported to area hospitals.

Several fires had to be extinguished and the surrounding homes evacuated for a time.



The exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation, although some initial reports indicated a gas leak contributed to the blast.