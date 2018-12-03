2 men dead, woman wounded in Walworth County shooting

DARIEN, Wis. (AP) — Police say two people are dead and a third is wounded in a shooting in Walworth County. Authorities say a report of shots fired was made to police just after midnight Sunday in Darien. Officers responded to a home where a male victim was found dead outside, apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Another man was found fatally shot inside an apartment and a female had suffered gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital. Police say she is expected to survive. The victims have not been identified.
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Republicans prepare to move ahead with lame-duck session Medicaid expansion is early flashpoint for Evers Green Bay Packers fire head coach Mike McCarthy, name Joe Philbin interim head coach Michigan to be first Midwest state to allow recreational pot Police Investigating Homicide Steil resigns as regent after congressional win
Comments