2 men dead, woman wounded in Walworth County shooting

DARIEN, Wis. (AP) — Police say two people are dead and a third is wounded in a shooting in Walworth County. Authorities say a report of shots fired was made to police just after midnight Sunday in Darien. Officers responded to a home where a male victim was found dead outside, apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Another man was found fatally shot inside an apartment and a female had suffered gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital. Police say she is expected to survive. The victims have not been identified.