2019 Kenosha County Budget Revealed

KENOSHA, WI–The proposed Kenosha County Budget shows that the county’s portion on your tax bill will be less in 2019. That’s because increased equalized property values in Kenosha County exceeded expectations.

For a home valued at $200,000, county taxes will go down by more than $8.26. That’s according to figures released by Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser, who presented the budget proposal to the County Board Tuesday night.

The tax levy will increase-totaling almost $67.1 million, up 2.25%. Still that’s lower than the 2.5 % limit set by the board earlier this year.

The county board’s committees will review the proposal with a public hearing set for November 7th. The final vote is scheduled for November 8th.

Infrastructure improvements included in Kreuser’s budget proposal include:

∎ The fulfillment of a $3.3 million commitment to the state of Wisconsin to supplement the $30 million to $40 million that the state is investing in an expansion of Highway KR (First Street) to support the Foxconn development.

∎ Provisions to expand Highway K (60th Street) to four lanes westward to Highway H (88th Avenue). Under an agreement with Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, the city will expand the road between the Union Pacific and Canadian Pacific railroad tracks, while the county will handle the widening between the Canadian Pacific tracks and Highway H. Upon completion, the entire stretch of roadway east of Highway H will be jurisdictionally transferred to the city.

∎ Acquisition for right-of-way and design work will continue on Highway S (38th

Street/Burlington Road). Beginning in 2020, this road is slated to be turned into a four- lane, divided highway from Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) to Interstate 94.

∎ Annual paving projects on other county highways will continue as usual, with 18 miles of such work having occurred in 2018.

Other budget highlights include:

∎ Funding for the county’s portion of replacing the 911 radio console system that is now at the end of its life, as well as the development of a simulcast system that addresses communications gaps for law enforcement, fire and rescue services. Two communication towers and new radio equipment will be added to provide a level of public safety coverage consistent with federal targets.

∎ A change in the prescription drug formulary for county employees, expected to result in a $300,000 to $500,000 savings while still providing needed medications and services.

∎ Upgrades to testing equipment in the Division of Health laboratory to allow for faster and better drug and alcohol analysis to assist law enforcement, the courts and the public.

∎ Programming changes to upgrade and transition the Kenosha County Job Center to

provide enhanced training in the Gig Economy.

∎ Increased depth to behavioral health services, including additional funding for the

Bridges Community Center, a peer-run center that assists people with behavioral and mental health issues. The budget also increases beds at the KARE Center, from 11 to 16, to provide more opportunities for stabilization for people in behavioral health crisis situations.

∎ Additional help to the Division of Veterans Services to improve services for military

veterans and their families.