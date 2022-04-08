2022 Election Results Canvass Fri; Then Flurry of Recounts Could Begin

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The 2022 Spring General Election Canvass is today which means the results will soon be certified.

Then comes what could be a flurry of recounts. Kenosha Common Council District 12 race between newcomers Ruth Dyson and Erick Hansen has just a three vote margin, while County Board District 11 has just seven votes between Zach Stock and Guida Brown.

John O’Day has a nine vote lead over Daniel Nyberg.

It seems the tightest race through is in County Board District 8 in which challenger Alyssa Williams edged Zach Rodriguez by just two ballots.

Candidates can ask for a recount if the separation is ten votes or less.