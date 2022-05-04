2022 Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Class-Here they are.

The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class has been announced – Duran Duran, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, and Dolly Parton. But they’re not the only ones getting inducted into the Hall this year:

Heavy metal legends Judas Priest and R&B producing duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will be inducted under the Musical Excellence Award.

Calypso singer Harry Belafonte and blues musician Elizabeth Cotten will be inducted with the Early Influence Award.

Record mogul Jimmy Iovine, music lawyer Allen Grubman, and Sugar Hill Records founder Sylvia Robinson will be inducted with the Ahmet Ertegun Award, honoring music industry professionals.

The 2022 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Nov. 5th.