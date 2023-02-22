2023 Spring Primary: Adams; Madison advance in KUSD Board Primary; WI Supreme Court Race Set

Credit: Alpha Images

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Yolanda Santos Adams was the top vote getter in Tuesday’s Kenosha Unified School Board race.

She received 49% of the vote or more than 7,500 ballots.

Conservative challenger Lamar Madison also advanced to the April General Election with 29% of the vote or almost 4,500 ballots.

Former board member Tony Garcia was eliminated from the race with less than 20%of the vote or less than 3,000 ballots.

(AP)– A liberal Milwaukee judge and a conservative former state Supreme Court justice have won Tuesday’s primary to face off in a Wisconsin Supreme Court race that will determine majority control.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz and former Justice Dan Kelly are the top two vote getters and advance to the April 4 general election.

Conservatives currently hold a 4-3 majority and have controlled the court for 15 years.

But an open seat this year gives liberals a chance to take over the majority, with issues like abortion access, gerrymandered legislative districts and voting rights heading into the 2024 presidential election at stake.