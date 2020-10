Voting Booths

Today is the first day absentee voters in Kenosha County can utilize several drop box locations in the city and county to cast their vote. In Kenosha, you can also vote early in person at the Kenosha Municipal Building and the Kenosha Public Museum. For voting information, times and drop box locations in the city and county, use the link below.

https://www.kenoshacounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/11495/Voting-By-Absentee-Ballot-11-03-2020