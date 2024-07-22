AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

26-Year-Old New York Man Drowns at Illinois Beach State Park

July 22, 2024 1:15PM CDT
Zion, IL (WLIP)–A 26-year-old New York man, Akshith Reddy Bhandra, drowned at Illinois Beach State Park on July 20, 2024.

Around 8:10 p.m., emergency services responded to a water rescue.

Bhandra went missing while swimming with friends and was found by rescue divers around 10 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at Vista Medical Center East.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office confirmed drowning as the cause of death.

The incident is under investigation by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Police.

K-Town Report