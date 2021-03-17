3 Dead – Roundy’s Distribution Oconomowoc

Shooting at Roundy’s Distribution Center in Oconomowoc

3 people are dead after an apparent murder, suicide at a Roundy’s Distribution Center in Oconomowoc.

An employee killed two co-workers Tuesday night and then shot and killed himself after a vehicle police chase

in Milwaukee county. Police have not yet confirmed that the shooter was a Roundy’s employee. The two shooting

victims were both male and in their 40s. Both worked at the Roundy’s warehouse for more than 20 years according

to a Roundy’s employee. The shooting was at approximately 10:30pm Tuesday evening at the warehouse on

Delefield Road in Oconomowoc.