3 Dead – Roundy’s Distribution Oconomowoc
Shooting at Roundy’s Distribution Center in Oconomowoc
3 people are dead after an apparent murder, suicide at a Roundy’s Distribution Center in Oconomowoc.
An employee killed two co-workers Tuesday night and then shot and killed himself after a vehicle police chase
in Milwaukee county. Police have not yet confirmed that the shooter was a Roundy’s employee. The two shooting
victims were both male and in their 40s. Both worked at the Roundy’s warehouse for more than 20 years according
to a Roundy’s employee. The shooting was at approximately 10:30pm Tuesday evening at the warehouse on
Delefield Road in Oconomowoc.