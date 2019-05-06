3 Deaths Confirmed in Waukegan Explosion

(Waukegan, IL) Three people have now been confirmed dead after a massive explosion at a Waukegan factory.

Waukegan Fire officials confirmed that they discovered and removed a body from the wreckage of AB Specialty Silicones on Sunday.

Cook County officials on Sunday also identified one of the dead as 29-year-old Allen Stevens of Salem, Wisconsin.

In total, three people died as a result of the Friday night incident, three people were injured, one person is still unaccounted for, and two people escaped without injury.

The cause of the blast remains under investigation, but it’s believed to have been accidental.