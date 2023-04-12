3 Kenosha County Residents Arrested For Allegedly Manufacturing Explosives

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Three people were arrested in Kenosha County for allegedly manufacturing and distributing explosives.

Melissa Simmons, Erik Rukstales and James Rukstales-all siblings-face federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States by manufacturing and distributing explosives without a license.

They also face weapons charges.

According to the indictment that was unsealed in federal court this week, an undercover agent aided by an informant, made repeated purchases of explosives and a large amount of drugs from Simmons and her brothers.

The sales happened at Simmon’s home in Wheatland and James Rukstales home in Paddock Lake over the course of December and January.

The three were arraigned in federal court and were released on their own recognizance.