3 More Coronavirus Cases Reported in Wisconsin; Brings Total to 6

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Three more cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Wisconsin, bringing the state’s total to six.

One of the patients is in Waukesha County and may have been exposed on an international cruise, possibly in Egypt.

Two cases were identified in Fond Du Lac County, with one of the cases involving international travel. All cases in Wisconsin are thought to have been caught by people who were traveling out of state.

Governor Tony Evers will be holding a press conference later this morning with an update on the state’s response to the pandemic.