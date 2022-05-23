Apartment Fire closes Kenosha restaurant

Kenosha firefighters responded today to a fire in the apartment above “The Garage” restaurant.

The fire, at 3001 60th St, took about an hour to extinguish, resulting in the closure of streets in the area around the building.

The business will be closed for the foreseeable future. There were no reported injuries.

The restaurant and the apartment both had visible damage. In a statement from The Garage’s Facebook page…

“It is with a heavy heart we must close for the foreseeable future.