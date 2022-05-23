Weather Alert
Apartment Fire closes Kenosha restaurant
May 23, 2022 @ 2:14pm
Kenosha firefighters responded today to a fire in the apartment above “The Garage” restaurant.
The fire, at 3001 60th St, took about an hour to extinguish, resulting in the closure of streets in the area around the building.
The business will be closed for the foreseeable future. There were no reported injuries.
The restaurant and the apartment both had visible damage. In a statement from The Garage’s Facebook page…
“It is with a heavy heart we must close for the foreseeable future.
The apartment above the restaurant caught fire earlier today. Everyone is safe and no one was hurt.
We would like to thank the first responders for their dedication to keeping our city safe.
We will keep you updated as we learn more and hope to be serving up tasty burgers and seeing our amazing customers soon.”
