34 State Parks to Reopen

MADISON, WI (AP & WLIP)–Thirty-four Wisconsin state parks and recreational areas closed for three weeks will be able to reopen as temperatures increase across the state and cases of coronavirus level off.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the reopenings on Tuesday. Evers ordered the closure of 40 state parks and recreational areas on April 10, citing overcrowding that could hasten the spread of COVID-19, mounting trash, dwindling cleaning supplies and vandalism.

You will need a yearly pass to enter the parking lots of the parks and they will only be open during certain hours. The move comes a day after Evers all non-essential businesses to reopen for some socially distant services.