Police Investigate Possible Hoax Claiming Shooter in Bradford High School

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police were called to Bradford High School Thursday after a possible hoax claiming that there was an active shooter in the building.

Police were called shortly after 8 AM today and began clearing the various parts of the building.

No evidence of any active shooter was found.

The larger issue for police was an apparently large group of parents who congregated at the school once word of a possible threat got out.

In an initial release, police said that the threat was a possible hoax but that the department wouldn’t dismiss the possibility without proceeding on the proper protocols.