Carthage A.D. Stewart To Leave For Job in Kentucky; Replacement Search Begins

Photo Credit: Carthage College (Submitted)

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Carthage College Athletic Director Nate Stewart has announced that he is leaving for a position as assistant vice president and chief operating officer of development and alumni engagement at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky.

Among the accomplishments under Stewart’s leadership the team transitioned to a more inclusive team name, adopted esports as its 28th varsity sport, and grew athletic revenue by 135% through fundraising and sponsorship agreements.

Carthage leaders plan to initiate the search for a new AD immediately.

Stewart will remain on the staff until mid-January to assist in the transition.