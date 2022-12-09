Two Arrested After A Wednesday High Speed Chase

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha woman is behind bars after allegedly leading officers on a high speed chase for more than 12 miles Wednesday.

It began just before 4 PM when a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a van connected to a reported robbery at the nearby Somers Walmart.

A squad camera video posted to the department’s Facebook Page shows the deputy making initial contact during a traffic stop and then the vehicle speeding away.

A chase ensued-reaching in excess of 100 miles per hour-before officers were able to disable the vehicle near I-94 and Highway ML.

32 year old Erin Smith was arrested after the chase and is charged with felonies for attempting to flee as well as with retail theft and 12 counts of bail jumping.

Her passenger was identified as 32 year Jean Carlos Delgado who is also charged with bail jumping, theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith is being held on $20,000 bond while Delgado is being held on $2,000 bond.