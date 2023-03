credit: Alpha Images

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Tremper Trojans defeated Bradford 69-64 Tuesday night.

The Trojans advance to play No 1 Seed Kettle Moraine on Friday.

Wilmot pulled away in the second half to advance over Waterford 64-55.

The Panthers move on to play No 1 Westosha Central on Friday.

We’ll have that game for you streaming here on WLIP.com.