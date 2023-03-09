Lawyers Wrangle While Jurors; Witnesses Wait in Anderson Homicide Trial

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–There was not much by way of testimony in the trial of Zachariah Anderson for the death of Rosalio Gutierrez.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys clashed several times during Wednesday’s proceedings.

Towards the end of the day the defense objected to prosecutors wanting to bring up that Anderson and a fellow inmate, set to testify, bonded over shared experiences of selling marijuana.

The defense claims the move was to smear their client on charges not related to homicide.

Judge Bruce Schroeder seemed to agree.

The judge will allow prosecutors to cite specific cases Thursday morning to see if the testimony is allowed in.

Anderson is charged with homicide and stalking in Gutterreiz’s 2020 disappearance.